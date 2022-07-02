RESULTS: Illinois Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Illinois Fighting Illini fans and fans across the country.

We started off last month with an easy question: How far will Illinois Basketball go in 2023? Y’all have HIGH hopes!

What about the next player to have his jersey hanging in SFC? According to you, it won’t be Coleman Hawkins.

So you think Ty Rodgers will be really, really good, but Skyy Clark is the freshman you’re most excited about.

Things might be changing with new members in the Big Ten, but that Michigan rivalry is still the one you’re most passionate about. I don’t blame you.

