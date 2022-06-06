Illinois’ latest DL commit had offers from SEC powers

I’m sure Lovie had days like this, but what Bret Bielema did on Sunday moves the needle when it comes to Illinois Football.

First there was Florida’s Rico Jackson.

Then there was St. Rita’s Pat Farrell.

And finally, on Sunday night, Bielema picked up a huge defensive line product out of Kentucky: three-star prospect Jamarrion Harkless.

Harkless, who visited Illinois over the weekend, checks in at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds.

He’s big — and so was his offer list, which included perennial SEC powers Georgia, Auburn and LSU.

You’re going to tell me a guy with that offer list and being a top-five prospect in Kentucky isn’t a big pickup for ILLINOIS? 2023 is looking reallllllll good right now.

Oh, and did you see the new turf at Memorial Stadium? Everything is turning up Illini.

Anywho, enjoy Harkless’ highlights. Or as I’ll call them: Harklights.