The new turf at Memorial Stadium looks incredible

Here’s something to salivate about for the workweek: the new turf at Memorial Stadium on Zuppke Field.

Marching Illini Director Barry Houser gave the Twitter world a peak at the new turf Sunday night.

As if I was not excited enough about @IlliniFootball and what @BretBielema is building - Memorial Stadium and Zuppke Field received an amazing facelift! pic.twitter.com/BJTOBXiAV9 — Barry L. Houser (@BarryLHouser) June 6, 2022

Wow. Just wow.

It looks so clean. The endzones look awesome. And the #FamILLy is a nice touch that is distinctly a Bret Bielema thing. (I don’t know how #LittyvILLe would have ever looked on the field to be honest.)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The turf was pulled last month and we knew a redesign was coming.

And we also know a redesign is coming for the football uniforms next year. Bielema has said those will be ready in time for the 2023 season.

What do you think of the turf? Let us know in the comments!