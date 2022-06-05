Illinois adds top edge-rusher Pat Farrell

A big Sunday kept getting better for Bret Bielema.

On Sunday night, the state’s top 2023 edge rusher Pat Farrell announced his commitment to Illinois on Twitter. Farrell is the Illini’s fourth 2023 pledge from the Land of Lincoln and the sixth overall.

Earlier Sunday, Illinois added offensive lineman Rico Jackson from Florida.

The three-star Farrell is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and plays his high school ball at St. Rita in Chicago, but he’s one of the state’s premier defensive end products for 2023. According to 247, he’s the 27th-best prospect in the state and the 69th-best EDGE in next year’s class.

He chose Illinois over a boatload of Group of 6 offers, including Army, Wyoming and teams in the MAC.

Let’s just say, this is a big change from the Lovie days. With ease, it looks like Bret is adding big-time talent from Illinois who may be able to contribute early in their careers.

A solid 2022 campaign would only keep building it in the right direction.

Here’s Farrell’s tape.