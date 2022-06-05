3-star OL Rico Jackson commits to Illinois

It’s a good Sunday morning for Bret Bielema and Co.

Illinois Football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson after he took an official visit to Champaign.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Jackson said he’s “excited” to announce his commitment in a tweet.

Jackson becomes the third offensive line commit in the class of 2023 to commit within the past month. According to 247, Illinois has the 41st-best class in the nation for 2023.

Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Jackson had other Power Five offers from Indiana, Michigan and Pitt, but he obviously believes a bit into what Bielema is building in Champaign — an offensive line that helps create the running games he had in past stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Notable again here is that he isn’t from the state of Illinois, which is where Bielema has put his focus. Instead, he’s tapping into Lovie’s territory of Florida, where the Illini picked up a lot of stars over the past half-decade.

Here's his highlights.