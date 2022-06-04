Ty Rodgers named to U18 men’s national team

Before he wears Orange and Blue, Ty Rodgers will wear Red, White and Blue.

Illinois’ incoming star freshman was named to USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team on Friday.

Rodgers will represent the USA at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico next week. The team begins group play Monday against the Dominican Republic.

This year’s team is made up of guys from the 2022, ‘23. and ‘24 high school classes. You may remember Ayo Dosunmu played on this team the summer before he enrolled at Illinois.

Including Ayo’s 2018 team, USA has won gold in 9 of 11 championships since the event started in 1980.