Zacharie Perrin officially signs with Illinois

Illinois’ French import is officially an Illini.

Zacharie Perrin signed Thursday, according to the team.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from France spent last year playing for the Antibes Sharks club in the French Pro B league. He was named league MVP after scoring 21.5 points per game and adding nearly 11 rebounds.

Perrin will be eligible for this upcoming season.

“We are excited to add a player of this caliber to an already talented freshman class with the addition of Zacharie Perrin,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “He has benefited from playing against older competition on the international stage, and he has what I value so much in recruiting: versatility. Zach can play multiple positions. He has perimeter skills, can step out and shoot it, and is a gifted passer.

Perrin chose Illinois over (now-Big Ten rival!) UCLA, Texas, Florida, Memphis and BYU and will now add to what was already a top-10 recruiting class in the country for Underwood and his staff. He is considered one of the top international prospects to choose the college route.