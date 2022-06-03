REPORT: Illinois to face Texas in 2022 Jimmy V Classic

We’re still many months away from the season tipping off, but this is the time of year when the college basketball schedule starts to take shape.

It was reported Friday afternoon that the Illinois Fighting Illini will challenge the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden in this season’s Jimmy V Classic, one of the premier non-conference events in college hoops.

NEWS: Duke will play Iowa in the 2022 Jimmy V Classic at MSG, according to multiple sources.



Texas' opponent in the other game of the doubleheader remains TBD.https://t.co/N5eLBpKXvj — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 3, 2022

Illinois vs. Texas AND Duke vs. Iowa in Jimmy V on Dec. 6 at MSG, sources told @Stadium.



Here’s the link to the complete preseason events schedule: https://t.co/IJGOqBSnZm — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 3, 2022

Illinois is already booked for the Main Event in Las Vegas this November, an MTE that also features UCLA and recent national champions Virginia & Baylor. Throw in the ACC/B1G Challenge and (possibly) a Big East opponent in the Gavitt Games, and there will be plenty of stiff competition for the revamped Illini prior to Big Ten play.