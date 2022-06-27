Dee Brown named head coach at Roosevelt

Illinois legend Dee Brown will be roaming the sidelines next season as a head coach.

Brown was named Monday the head coach at NAIA-level Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Thank you for the support! @RULakersMBB I’m locked in. First day went really well. Loss for words so ALL I will continue to express is THANK YOU. #RealHooper #CoachPoloDB pic.twitter.com/JqrBXwC9lD — Coach Dee Brown (@deebrown11) June 28, 2022

Brown, 37, is a former Illinois Mr. Basketball when he played for Proviso East. But he is obviously better known to have led Illinois to Big Ten regular season titles in 2004 and ‘05, culminating with that runners-up finish in the latter year.

He had been serving as an assistant coach at UIC for the past five years. Brown was previously on John Groce’s staff at Illinois.

Here’s how UIC’s program reacted to the news on Monday.

Congratulations to @deebrown11 on being named the head coach at Roosevelt University.



Thank you for everything you've done for the Flames these past five years and we can't wait to see what you do with the Lakers!



⬇️https://t.co/CuxcGvS4Wl#FireUpFlames pic.twitter.com/m8iWYrgmUn — UIC Men's Basketball (@UIC_MBB) June 27, 2022

Congrats, Dee!