 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dee Brown named head coach at Roosevelt

Congrats, Dee!

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
2005-06 NCAA Basketball: Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois legend Dee Brown will be roaming the sidelines next season as a head coach.

Brown was named Monday the head coach at NAIA-level Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Brown, 37, is a former Illinois Mr. Basketball when he played for Proviso East. But he is obviously better known to have led Illinois to Big Ten regular season titles in 2004 and ‘05, culminating with that runners-up finish in the latter year.

He had been serving as an assistant coach at UIC for the past five years. Brown was previously on John Groce’s staff at Illinois.

Here’s how UIC’s program reacted to the news on Monday.

Congrats, Dee!

Loading comments...