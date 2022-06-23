How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft: TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Coverage: ESPN & ABC

Online Streaming: ESPN3

Can you bet on the draft?

You sure can.

For example, you can bet on the first pick, second pick, third pick, etc...

You can also bet on draft positioning for a certain player and if you think they’ll be selected higher or lower than the number they’re estimated to go at.

For more on this, check out DraftKings.com (or whatever site you use to bet).

Illini in the Draft

The two Illini with names in the draft are Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer. Trent Frazier (international pro ball) and Jacob Grandison (transferred to Duke) were originally the third and fourth Illini who declared for the draft.

According to different mock drafts, Cockburn and Plummer are not on any of the boards for being selected. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for them.

Last Illini to be drafted

We all know who this was.

Illini great Ayo Dosunmu was taken by the Chicago Bulls in last year’s draft at pick No. 38.

Somehow he fell to the second round and proved why he should have been a lottery pick by averaging 8.8 points per game, 3.3 assists per game and shooting 58.5% from the field this past season.

On top of all that, he was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team in the NBA.