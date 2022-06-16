Big Ten announces Illinois’ conference opponents

The Big Ten announced who Illinois will be playing this upcoming season — and where those games will be played.
For the 2022-23 season, Illinois will play seven teams both home and away, while they play six teams only once.
Here's how that looks with my gut reaction in parentheses.
Home & Away:
- Indiana (sure, that’s a good test)
- Minnesota (should be 2 wins)
- Nebraska (also 2 wins, thanks, Fred!)
- Northwestern (mhmmmmm)
- Ohio State (great test)
- Penn State (Illinois is better)
- Wisconsin (yay, I’ll be at that game in Madison!)
Home Only:
- Michigan (ooooooo, Orange Krush will like that one)
- Michigan State (also oooooo)
- Rutgers (thank the lord)
Away Only:
- Iowa (ughhhhhhhhhhh no Fran in the CU)
- Maryland (ughhhhhhhhhhh)
- Purdue (ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh)
Anywho, Illinois is 44-16 over the past three years in conference play, so basically 15-5 on average. I see that as possible again if the team gels early on.
Loading comments...