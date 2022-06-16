Big Ten announces Illinois’ conference opponents

The Big Ten announced who Illinois will be playing this upcoming season — and where those games will be played.

For the 2022-23 season, Illinois will play seven teams both home and away, while they play six teams only once.

Here's how that looks with my gut reaction in parentheses.

Home & Away:

Indiana (sure, that’s a good test)

Minnesota (should be 2 wins)

Nebraska (also 2 wins, thanks, Fred!)

Northwestern (mhmmmmm)

Ohio State (great test)

Penn State (Illinois is better)

Wisconsin (yay, I’ll be at that game in Madison!)

Home Only:

Michigan (ooooooo, Orange Krush will like that one)

Michigan State (also oooooo)

Rutgers (thank the lord)

Away Only:

Iowa (ughhhhhhhhhhh no Fran in the CU)

Maryland (ughhhhhhhhhhh)

Purdue (ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh)

Anywho, Illinois is 44-16 over the past three years in conference play, so basically 15-5 on average. I see that as possible again if the team gels early on.