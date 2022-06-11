Trent Frazier signs contract with Serbian club FMP Meridian

It’s weird imagining the Illinois Fighting Illini without Trent Frazier. The Wellington, Florida, native was a mainstay in Champaign for five seasons, sticking with the Illini following the firing of John Groce through the resurgence of the program under Brad Underwood.

Trent was arguably as important a figure on those Fighting Illini teams as Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, and now Trent is getting paid.

Earlier this week, Frazier signed a multi-year deal with FMP Meridian, which competes in the Basketball League of Serbia:

We are very excited to announce that our client Trent Frazier @trentfrazier will play his first professional season in top European competition Adriatic League @ABA_League



One of the best players of Big-Ten Conference is a new starting PG of ambitious team FMP Belgrade @BCFMP pic.twitter.com/wPRnE1NVPV — Ivan Zoroski (@tripledoublesm) June 10, 2022

Frazier wound up being one of the most beloved — and decorated — players in Fighting Illini history. Trent was a four-time All-Big Ten selection and was twice named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

He finished fifth on Illinois’ all-time scoring list with 1,794 career points and second in career triples (310) and games played (157). He also holds the program records for games started (138) and most minutes played (4,885). Frazier also finished top-ten at Illinois in made field goals (593; tenth), assists (452; ninth), and steals (207; sixth).

And just because Trent’s career starts in Europe doesn't mean something like the NBA is completely out of sight. Just think of former Illinois stars like Brandon Paul and Malcolm Hill, players who traveled the world before getting their shot in the Association.

Best of luck to Trent on his pro journey.