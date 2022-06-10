Illinois track star Jon Davis named First-Team All-American

Illinois track and field star Jon Davis capped a legendary career Friday night with a First-Team All-America nod.
Davis placed sixth in the men’s 1,500m final with a time of 3:46:15.
I don’t know a ton about track and field, but I do know that Davis has been DOMINANT since arriving on campus in 2016 (which feels like a lifetime ago). A four-time All-American, Davis is probably best known for becoming the 498th American to run the mile in under four minutes (3:58:46 in 2018). Kudos to the Oakwood native!
- - @J_Scrib_1 places sixth with a time of 3:46.15 in the @NCAATrackField men's 1500m final! #ILLINI x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/tWMmAMXInl— Illinois Track & XC (@IlliniTrackXC) June 11, 2022
Oh, and the fun continues Saturday when Illinois junior Olivia Howell runs in the 1,500m final at the NCAA Championships. She finished fourth her preliminary heat on Thursday with a time of 4:13:76. Her event will be at 4:41 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
!@oliviahowell117 with a great final push to get herself into qualifying position and finishes fourth overall with a time of 4:13.76 to advance to the women’s 1500m final on Saturday! #ILLINI x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/ulE7UEWhoZ— Illinois Track & XC (@IlliniTrackXC) June 10, 2022
Loading comments...