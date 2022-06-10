Illinois track star Jon Davis named First-Team All-American

Illinois track and field star Jon Davis capped a legendary career Friday night with a First-Team All-America nod.

Davis placed sixth in the men’s 1,500m final with a time of 3:46:15.

I don’t know a ton about track and field, but I do know that Davis has been DOMINANT since arriving on campus in 2016 (which feels like a lifetime ago). A four-time All-American, Davis is probably best known for becoming the 498th American to run the mile in under four minutes (3:58:46 in 2018). Kudos to the Oakwood native!

Oh, and the fun continues Saturday when Illinois junior Olivia Howell runs in the 1,500m final at the NCAA Championships. She finished fourth her preliminary heat on Thursday with a time of 4:13:76. Her event will be at 4:41 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.