Report: Grandison withdraws from NBA Draft, could return to Illinois

Jacob Grandison has a decision to make.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein (at 2:02 a.m.), forward Jacob Grandison has withdrawn from the NBA Draft. The 24-year-old wing would now be able to return to college ball for a sixth (COVID-eligible) season if he wants, but he could also enter the transfer portal and play his last year elsewhere.

Illinois' Jacob Grandison tells me that he has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2022

While Grandison was a key contributor the past two season, he would be returning to a much more crowded (and veteran) lineup in 2022-23 after Brad Underwood picked up guys like Terrence Shannon, Jr. and Matthew Mayer in the transfer portal.

But to keep a guy who has been around the block and averaged nearly 10 points per game, that’d be pretty important for Underwood. With so many new faces — and longtime ones like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams gone — I think keeping the battle-tested Grandison would be incredibly important.

Guess we’ll see what happens!