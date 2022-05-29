 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Grandison withdraws from NBA Draft, could return to Illinois

We’ll have to see what the veteran wing does.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Grandison has a decision to make.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein (at 2:02 a.m.), forward Jacob Grandison has withdrawn from the NBA Draft. The 24-year-old wing would now be able to return to college ball for a sixth (COVID-eligible) season if he wants, but he could also enter the transfer portal and play his last year elsewhere.

While Grandison was a key contributor the past two season, he would be returning to a much more crowded (and veteran) lineup in 2022-23 after Brad Underwood picked up guys like Terrence Shannon, Jr. and Matthew Mayer in the transfer portal.

But to keep a guy who has been around the block and averaged nearly 10 points per game, that’d be pretty important for Underwood. With so many new faces — and longtime ones like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams gone — I think keeping the battle-tested Grandison would be incredibly important.

Guess we’ll see what happens!

