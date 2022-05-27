 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Daydreaming of a Final Four run’: Twitter reacts to Matthew Mayer commitment

It’s fair to say people are dreaming big.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Norfolk State vs Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

I think Illinois fans are dreaming big.

Many Illini faithful are once again thinking about a 2023 Final Four run after Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced his commitment to Illinois on Friday afternoon.

Here’s a collection of tweets responding to our post, as well as other fans on the site who think Mayer puts the Illini potentially over the top.

Mayer may have been the best transfer out there.

You tell ‘em, Jon.

And how about this depth??

Mhmmmmmm.

Read ‘em and weep.

Y’all said it. I didn’t say it! #2023Champs?

