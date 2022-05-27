‘Daydreaming of a Final Four run’: Twitter reacts to Matthew Mayer commitment

I think Illinois fans are dreaming big.
Many Illini faithful are once again thinking about a 2023 Final Four run after Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced his commitment to Illinois on Friday afternoon.
Here’s a collection of tweets responding to our post, as well as other fans on the site who think Mayer puts the Illini potentially over the top.
Illini can now send out a starting lineup of 6'4, 6'6, 6'7, 6'9, and 6'11.— Mr.Lowery (@Mr_Lowery_) May 27, 2022
Wow. This has me daydreaming of a Final Four run https://t.co/La2Zg5b5D1
Mayer may have been the best transfer out there.
Not to make a big deal about this but... the last player big name to enter the transfer portal is also the best one according to the projections at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. pic.twitter.com/paizuMiYWv— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) May 3, 2022
Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to Illinois, he announced on Instagram. Second instant-impact starter Brad Underwood has landed in the transfer portal this spring, joining Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 27, 2022
Matthew Mayer announces he is headed to Illinois. The Illini are gonna look completely different next season. So much versatility.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 27, 2022
You tell ‘em, Jon.
Early prediction on Illinois' 22-23 starting five:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022
Skyy Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr. Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja https://t.co/FcoLH2zLNx
And how about this depth??
PG- Skyy Clark— Collin (@Illini_Collin) May 27, 2022
SG- R.J. Melendez
SF- Terrence Shannon Jr.
PF- Matthew Mayer
C- Coleman Hawkins
DEPTH:
Luke Goode
Dain Dainja
Sencire Harris
Jayden Epps
Ty Rodgers
Brandon Lieb
Rest of the Big Ten looking at our roster: pic.twitter.com/FcsANVFnt6
Mhmmmmmm.
Skyy Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Matthew Mayer is a dangerous trio https://t.co/IuMGqwBHT5— Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) May 27, 2022
Read ‘em and weep.
Baylor forward Matthew Mayer, a top #UNC transfer target, just announced that he has committed to Illinois.— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) May 27, 2022
Y’all said it. I didn’t say it! #2023Champs?
Let’s go!! Serious title contenders now! #illini https://t.co/acGwwLXRRS— Benchpressers (@Benchpressers) May 27, 2022
