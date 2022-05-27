‘Daydreaming of a Final Four run’: Twitter reacts to Matthew Mayer commitment

I think Illinois fans are dreaming big.

Many Illini faithful are once again thinking about a 2023 Final Four run after Baylor forward Matthew Mayer announced his commitment to Illinois on Friday afternoon.

Here’s a collection of tweets responding to our post, as well as other fans on the site who think Mayer puts the Illini potentially over the top.

Illini can now send out a starting lineup of 6'4, 6'6, 6'7, 6'9, and 6'11.



Wow. This has me daydreaming of a Final Four run https://t.co/La2Zg5b5D1 — Mr.Lowery (@Mr_Lowery_) May 27, 2022

Mayer may have been the best transfer out there.

Not to make a big deal about this but... the last player big name to enter the transfer portal is also the best one according to the projections at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. pic.twitter.com/paizuMiYWv — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) May 3, 2022

Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to Illinois, he announced on Instagram. Second instant-impact starter Brad Underwood has landed in the transfer portal this spring, joining Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 27, 2022

Matthew Mayer announces he is headed to Illinois. The Illini are gonna look completely different next season. So much versatility. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 27, 2022

You tell ‘em, Jon.

Early prediction on Illinois' 22-23 starting five:



Skyy Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr. Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja https://t.co/FcoLH2zLNx — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022

And how about this depth??

PG- Skyy Clark

SG- R.J. Melendez

SF- Terrence Shannon Jr.

PF- Matthew Mayer

C- Coleman Hawkins



DEPTH:

Luke Goode

Dain Dainja

Sencire Harris

Jayden Epps

Ty Rodgers

Brandon Lieb



Rest of the Big Ten looking at our roster: pic.twitter.com/FcsANVFnt6 — Collin (@Illini_Collin) May 27, 2022

Mhmmmmmm.

Skyy Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Matthew Mayer is a dangerous trio https://t.co/IuMGqwBHT5 — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) May 27, 2022

Read ‘em and weep.

Baylor forward Matthew Mayer, a top #UNC transfer target, just announced that he has committed to Illinois. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) May 27, 2022

Y’all said it. I didn’t say it! #2023Champs?