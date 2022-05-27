Baylor forward Matthew Mayer transferring to Illinois

Brad Underwood is just doing his thing.

On Friday afternoon, Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer announced his commitment on Instagram to Illinois for the 2022-23 season. He named Illinois in his four finalists on Thursday, which also included North Carolina, Texas Tech and Memphis.

The 6-foot-9 forward withdrew his name form the NBA Draft process last week after the NBA Combine. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

One of the top forwards left in the transfer portal, Mayer averaged 9.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist per game last year for Baylor. He also shot 32.4% from three-point range.

Mayer has one year of eligibility left, and he should play an immediate role for the Illini, potentially in the starting lineup to open the season. He’s the second former Baylor Bear to commit to Brad Underwood, joining Dain Dainja, who transferred in January. Former Texas Tech standout Terrence Shannon Jr. signed with the Illini earlier this month.

Here’s a look at the current scholarship chart, which includes more space for another transfer or two.

Just looking at this roster, it’s a long and athletic team with TSJ, Mayer, an improved Coleman Hawkins, and a sophomore RJ Melendez. Plus, there’s that incredible incoming freshman class. It should be a fun year in State Farm Center.