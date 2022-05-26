Kickoff times set for Homecoming, 4 other games

Game times were set Thursday for five of Illinois’ 2022 games, including Homecoming vs. Minnesota.

The season opener against Wyoming will air at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 on Big Ten Network.

The Illini will play the next week on Friday, Sept. 2 in Bloomington against Indiana. Kickoff for that game is 7 p.m. on FS1.

Kickoff was also set for Sept. 10 vs. Virginia (3 p.m., ESPNU), Thurs. Sept. 22 vs. Chatt (7:30 p.m., BTN), and Homecoming on Oct. 15 against Minnesota (11 a.m.).

