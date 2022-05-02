‘A painful decision’: Illinois ending plans to add NCAA hockey

After several years of discussion, Illinois announced Monday afternoon that it has discontinued its exploratory phase of adding a men’s hockey team.

Effective immediately, the athletic department said it will end its efforts to pursue hockey at the university.

“This is a painful decision, made all the more difficult because of the incredible commitment shown by so many to make hockey a reality,” said athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement.

As Whitman said in his statement, this exploratory phase has been going on for nearly half a decade, shortly after he came into his current role.

In March 2018, a feasibility study was released, finding that hockey at Illinois could be incredibly successful.

At the time, Mike Snee, executive director of College Hockey, Inc. said, “The strong consensus of everyone involved in college hockey is that NCAA men’s hockey will flourish at the University of Illinois, from the number of native Illinois players currently playing college hockey to the continued growth of youth hockey players in the state, there are many reasons to be confident that the Fighting Illini could quickly become a top national program and sustain it every year. We are very appreciative of the University administration’s willingness to consider bringing NCAA hockey to Champaign.”

Illinois still has an ACHA Division 1 club hockey team, which plays in the Illinois Ice Arena on campus. Any plans for NCAA hockey would have included building a multipurpose off-campus ice arena, which would have been used for volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics.

“Thanks to everyone who has been involved in this journey,” Whitman concluded his statement. “We are excited about turning the page to this next chapter and continuing to establish Fighting Illini Athletics within the Big Ten Conference and on the national stage.”

