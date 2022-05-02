Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

BASEBALL (22-19 Overall, 12-6 Big Ten)

Last Week: The Illini split four high-scoring games on the road, defeating Bradley 9-6 on Wednesday and taking one of three at Indiana over the weekend. A 10-run sixth inning powered Illinois’ 18-10 win over the Hoosiers on Saturday. The Illini tallied 16 hits, including three home runs, in the victory.

This Week: Illinois returns home for a 6 p.m. matchup with Indiana State on Tuesday and a three-game weekend non-conference series with Miami (OH).

SOFTBALL (32-17 Overall, 14-5 Big Ten)

Last Week: Illinois went 3-1 on its road trip, beginning with a win over DePaul on Wednesday and ending with two wins over the weekend in three games at Indiana. Sophomore Tori McQueen and senior Sydney Sickels combined to shut out the Hoosiers in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

This Week: The final week of the regular season sees the Illini play four at home, hosting Western Illinois on Wednesday evening at 5 and Penn State for three games over the weekend.

MEN’S TENNIS (14-14 Overall, 5-4 Big Ten)

Last Week: In the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, the Illini dominated Wisconsin, winning 4-1 to advance to the semifinals against Michigan. Three Illini — seniors Alex Brown and Olivier Stuart and junior Siphosothando Montsi — won their singles matches in straight sets. On Saturday, the 7th-ranked Wolverines defeated Illinois 4-0.

This Week: The NCAA Tournament Selection Show takes place tonight at 5 p.m. If the Illini hear their name called, they will play in the first two rounds of the tournament over the weekend.

WOMEN’S TENNIS (16-9 Overall, 8-3 Big Ten)

Last Week: The Illini women won a nail-biter in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, ultimately defeating Iowa 4-3. Illinois won the doubles point and the first two singles matches to go up 3-0, but the Hawkeyes stormed back, taking the next three singles matches to tie the match. In the deciding singles match, freshman Kasia Treiber came back to win in three sets, sealing the victory for Illinois. The following day, the Illini fell 4-1 to Wisconsin in the quarterfinal.

This Week: The selections for the women’s NCAA Tournament will be announced at 5:30 p.m. tonight, immediately after the men’s selections. Illinois will host the national tournament at Atkins Tennis Center from May 19 to 28.

MEN’S GOLF

Last Week: The 20th-ranked Illini eked out the Big Ten Championship in French Lick, Indiana on Sunday, shooting (+21) in the windy conditions and outlasting Michigan State by one stroke. The title marks Illinois’ seventh consecutive conference championship and 12th in the last 13 years. Junior Adrien Dumont de Chassart led the Illini, shooting even par on the weekend and placing second in the Big Ten.

This Week: The Big Ten champions will have a week off to prepare before NCAA Regionals from May 15 to 18.

MEN’S and WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Last Week: Illinois closed out the regular season at the Drake Relays from Thursday to Saturday. Junior Olivia Howell provided the highlight of the weekend, winning the 1500 meters in a time of 4:15.50 for the Illini women.

This Week: The Illini get a week to rest up before the postseason begins at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships at Minnesota from May 13 to 15.