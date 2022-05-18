Ayo Dosunmu named to All-Rookie Second Team

Even if the draft experts didn’t believe it, we knew Ayo would be good.

Now, the NBA believes.

Ayo Dosunmu earned second team All-Rookie honors after a standout first season with the Bulls, which included averages of 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 77 games. He also started 40 times and shot 52 percent Fromm the field.

Dosunmu received a pair of first-team votes, but most of his votes came for the second team. He also marks the third year in a row that a Bull made the All-Rookie second team, following Coby White and Patrick Williams.

We’re proud of you, Dos. Now let’s see what he can do in Year Two with an improving Chicago team.