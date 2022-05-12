Chase & Sydney Brown to throw first pitch at White Sox game May 25

Family representing #famILLy. Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown & defensive back Sydney Brown are scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at White Sox Illini Night on Wednesday, May 25.

The Southsiders will host the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

According the the White Sox website, there’s a special offer available for the game:

The White Sox would like to welcome all University of Illinois alumni, students, faculty and staff, & family and friends! As part of this outing, the White Sox are offering a special ticket package that includes early batting practice access and a co-branded White Sox - Illinois road jersey.

For fans of the other Chicago professional baseball team, it was announced earlier this week that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema will sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during next Thursday’s Diamondbacks/Cubs game at Wrigley Field.