Bret Bielema to sing 7th-inning stretch at Wrigley

Bret Bielema will sing the seventh-inning stretch next week at Wrigley Field.

Illinois’ head coach will take the mic for the second season in a row on Thursday, May 19 when the Cubs host the Diamondbacks.

Bielema will be joined by news women’s basketball head coach Shuana Green. Both coaches will also attend a pregame party at Budweiser Brickhouse.

According to the athletic department, a special ticket offer is available for the game.

Not gonna lie, Bret’s got some decent pipes.