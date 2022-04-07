5-star PG Skyy Clark commits to Illinois

Five-star 2022 point guard Skyy Clark has committed to Illinois, he announced Thursday afternoon on ESPNU.

The 6-foot-2 prospect decommitted from Kentucky last month after originally picking the Wildcats October 2020.

In March, Clark told ESPN: “I’m just taking a step back to make sure I’m doing the right thing for myself. Coach Cal is not only an amazing coach, but also an amazing person and has been super supportive of me throughout our conversations.”

Clark was a five-star prospect early in his high school career, but he partially tore his ACL last summer.

The 27th-best player in the Class of 2020, according to 247, Clark currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida.

Clark included Illinois in his top-6 schools last month. The list also included USC, Washington, Maryland, Louisville and Tennessee.

With a lot of turnover this offseason for the Illini, a healthy Clark likely makes a big impact as a freshman in the backcourt. Illinois will be without guards Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Andre Curbelo and Da’Monte Williams next year.

We’ll have more reaction to Clark’s commitment over the coming days, but for now, enjoy his highlight tape (which is awesome to watch):