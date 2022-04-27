Bosmans-Verdonk enters transfer portal

It took BBV a while to play meaningful minutes in Champaign, but once he got an opportunity this season, it was certainly fun.

Unfortunately, it seems as if it’s the end of the road for Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk with Illinois after he entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Belgium native will be able to play immediately and is seeking eligibility as a grad transfer.

At 6-foot-8, BBV spent three seasons with the Illini, but he took on a bigger role this season as a redshirt-sophomore. He played in 24 games, including two starts, and averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. But over a three-game stretch in January (including that Purdue game), he averaged 6 points in 22 minutes per contest.

Even with Kofi Cockburn entering the NBA Draft, BBV wasn’t likely to play a major role in 2022-23 for the Illini, but the current roster does lack some depth in the frontcourt.

Gotta assume Brad Underwood is cooking something up...