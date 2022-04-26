Redshirt-freshman Brody Wisecarver announces intent to transfer

With the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaching, it’s safe to expect more announcements like this one.

On Tuesday night, Illinois redshirt-freshman Brody Wisecarver announced his intent to transfer after one season (no games played) with the program.

The offensive tackle out of St. Louis was Bret Bielema’s highest-rated recruit of his first class with the Illini, but it seems as if it just didn’t work out, which happens! That’s totally fine, considering there is a lot of young depth on this Illini roster on the line.

Here’s what our Perry McCarty wrote about the line earlier this month — not even mentioning Wisecarver in his analysis.

Julian Pearl has been limited, which has allowed former JUCO Isaiah Adams to receive plenty of reps at left tackle and he’s been impressive. Former JUCO Zy Crisler has performed well at guard and tackle. Jordyn Slaughter is attempting to lock down a guard spot, while Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom have brought a veteran presence and have provided versatility along the line. There is solid depth as sophomores Josh Kreutz, Zachary Barlev and Josh Gesky have reportedly made big jumps in their development.

Wisecarver was a top-350 recruit, but Bielema has had pretty good success so far in his first full offseason filling a lot of gaps with guys from Illinois and in the portal — and he’s likely not done.

Also likely not done? Transfer announcements.

Sunday is the day the transfer portal shuts down for the academic year, closing three months before it reopens one Aug. 1. Players in the portal by May 1 can still transfer and then be eligible for the start of this upcoming season.