Omar Payne enters the transfer portal

Another Illini has hit the portal.

Omar Payne announced his decision to leave the program on Saturday afternoon via his Twitter.

Payne is the second Illini to enter the transfer portal with Andre Curbelo announcing his decision in late March.

Payne spent just one season with Illinois after transferring over from Florida where he played for two seasons. As All-American Kofi Cockburn’s backup, he saw limited minutes. When he did see the floor, Payne was rather foul-prone, averaging almost 10 fouls per 40 minutes.

Assuming Cockburn comes back, he likely would’ve seen much of the same role as he had this year, which was mainly to spell Cockburn and add a bit of shot-blocking and athleticism.

The Illini also took in Baylor transfer Dain Dainja midway through the season, a promising prospect that played just nine minutes for the Bears this year. With the addition of Dainja and the possibility of Cockburn returning, Payne would be better served finding a home elsewhere.

Payne averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over 32 games this year for Illinois.