2024 guard ZZ Clark, Skyy’s brother, commits to Illinois

Bret Bielema’s thing is “FamILLy,” but Brad Underwood may be infringing on his territory.

While they may never play together at State Farm Center, Underwood keeps adding Clarks to his roster.

Just two weeks after picking up Skyy Clark, the highest-rated Illinois signee in the past two decades, Underwood added Clark’s brother, 2024 guard ZZ.

ZZ committed to Illinois on Monday morning while on his unofficial visit to campus. Monday’s visit was Skyy’s official visit.

As was the case with Skyy’s recruitment, Underwood is clearly building Illinois once again into a national brand. ZZ also had offers from big name schools like national champ Kansas, as well as Creighton and Arizona State.

Unlike his brother, there hasn’t been a ton written about ZZ — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard. He’s one of six siblings (Skyy is the oldest), and he has played with his brother for a couple of years and moved around with him (from California to Tennessee; ZZ currently plays in Florida).

Since it’s only April of 2022, we’re a bit away from the 2024 signing day, and if Skyy only sticks around for one season — he’s that good — then who knows if ZZ will ever suit up as an Illini?

As of now, he joins what’s becoming another loaded class for BU, which already includes star forward Morez Johnson.

But right now, let’s cheer the fact that it’s a family affair in Champaign!