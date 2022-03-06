How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 20 Illinois (21-8) vs. No. 24 Iowa (22-8)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Interim Head Coach: Fran McCaffery

2020-21 Record: 22-9 (14-6 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 88-76

Illinois has won the last 4 meetings

What happened last time?

Dec. 6, 2021: Illinois 87, Iowa 83

The Iowa Hawkeyes went into Monday night’s matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, averaging 91 points per game.

Illinois’ defense held the Hawkeyes and Keegan Murray, one of the nation’s leading scorers, in check just long enough to escape with a 87-83 win.