Brad Underwood to receive another contract extension

Brad Underwood will receive another contract extension later this spring.

According to the athletic department, a new six-year contact will keep Underwood in Champaign through the 2027-28 season. It will need to be approved at the Board of Trustees’ meeting on May 19.

Underwood last agreed to a contract extension just six months ago.

“Brad Underwood has led a remarkable resurgence of our men’s basketball program,” said AD Josh Whitman in a statement. “Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Fighting Illini men’s basketball and the Big Ten Conference, and reestablished ourselves on the national stage. Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future. I am grateful to Brad, Susan, and the entire Underwood family for their commitment to the University of Illinois, and I couldn’t be more excited about continuing our journey together.”

Over the past five seasons, Underwood has led Illinois to both a Big Ten regular season and tournament title, and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Say what you want, but the program is in a much better place than it was a half-decade ago.

“We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program, and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here,” Underwood said in a statement. “With the alignment we have from the top-down, from University administration and Josh’s outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships.

Here’s the contract details from the team’s website:

Underwood’s proposed contract calls for an annual $300,000 increase in base compensation and a $200,000 increase in the annual retention bonus. It is fully guaranteed through the next four seasons, with Underwood’s buyout – what he would owe the University to accept employment elsewhere – increasing as well. The contract will continue to include bonus opportunities for advancement in the NCAA Tournament and other agreed-upon metrics.

