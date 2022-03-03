How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 20 Illinois (20-8) vs. Penn State (12-14)

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -12.5, O/U 132.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Interim Head Coach: Micah Shrewsberry

AD

2020-21 Record: 11-14 (7-12 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 31-19

Illinois has won the last 3 meetings

What happened last time?

Jan. 19, 2021; Illinois 79, Penn State 65

After dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season against Maryland and Ohio State, the Illini are back in the win column.

Illinois picked up its first conference sweep of the year, besting Penn State, 79-65, on Tuesday night at State Farm Center in Champaign.