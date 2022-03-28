‘My time here has come to an end’: Andre Curbelo enters transfer portal

Illinois point guard entered the transfer portal on Monday, Curbelo announced Monday afternoon.

“These past two years have been insane,” Curbelo said in a tweet. “So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through.”

“Unfortunately, my time here at [the University of Illinois] has come to an end & I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

The Illini’s rising junior had an up-and-down sophomore campaign after being named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman in 2021.

Curbelo was limited to just 19 games after suffering a concussion early in the season, and he averaged fewer minutes than his first year with the Orange and Blue (19.3 vs. 21.5 minutes per game).

While Curbelo’s passes have been flashy — and the offense has often functioned better with him in the lineup — so much inconsistency ruined any chance of him joining the Illini’s starting lineup late in the season as Illinois made a push in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.