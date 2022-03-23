4-star athlete is Illinois’ first 2023 commit

Bret Bielema is trying to stack his third class at Illinois with a big name at the top.

Illinois received a commitment Wednesday afternoon from four-star athlete Kaden Feagin, who became the first player to pledge to join Illinois’ 2023 class.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound recruit hails from Arthur Sr. High School in Arthur. 247 has his as the 241st-best player in the class of 2023 and the third-best in the state of Illinois.

The Illini really won out here, beating out schools like Iowa and Notre Dame for Feagin’s services.

Feagin teased a possible commitment to Champaign earlier this month on Twitter.

Feagin visited Illinois earlier this month for the Illini’s basketball game against Iowa, when Illinois clinched a share of the Big Ten title. He will likely slot in eventually as a linebacker or running back with the Illini.

Here’s a look at Feagin’s junior year tape: