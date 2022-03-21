Shauna Green named Illinois women’s basketball head coach

Illinois has its new women's basketball coach.

The university announced Monday morning that Shauna Green will be the 10th head coach in program history.

Green spent the past six years at Dayton, where her team won five A-10 regular season titles and made four appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

“As we expected, our head coaching position attracted tremendous interest from imminently qualified candidates across the country – a testament to the reputation of the University of Illinois, the upward trajectory of Fighting Illini Athletics, and the hard work of our basketball student-athletes,” UI Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Even amongst such a talented candidate pool, Shauna Green quickly emerged as a dynamic, proven leader with a demonstrated record of success at one of the nation’s most visible, accomplished mid-major programs.”

Green has an all-time record of 156-75, which also includes two seasons at Loras College. She had also been an assistant coach with Dayton, Northwestern and Providence.

Green is a native of Clinton, Iowa and graduated in 2002 from Canisius.

“I am beyond excited to join the Illini family,” said Green in a statement. “For me, it’s always about the people, fit and vision. As soon as I met Josh, I believed in his leadership and desire to build a winning program... I truly believe the time is now for the program and we will work tirelessly to build it into a championship program.”

Details on Green’s contract were not immediately made available Monday morning.

Green takes over for Nancy Fahey, who retired after the season ended earlier this month.