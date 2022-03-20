How to Watch Illinois vs. Houston: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 4 Illinois (23-9) vs. No. 5 Houston (30-5)

Game Time: 11:10 a.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: NCAA.com

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds (DraftKings): ILL +4.5, O/U 133.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2021-22 Record: 23-9 (15-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Houston Cougars

Head Coach: Kelvin Sampson (8th season)

2021-22 Record: 30-5 (15-3 American)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 3-2

What Happened Last Time?

Dec. 14, 1985: Illinois 102, Houston 92

I can’t find a recap, but the box score is attached above!

As a fun activity, here’s what the first two sentences of the recap would have been.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Chicago Bears defense was definitely not in Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Ken Norman paced the Fighting Illini with 24 points as Illinois held off Houston 102-92 in a high-scoring affair.

Hope y’all enjoyed that — ILL!