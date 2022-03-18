 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

IT’S GAMEDAY.

By Tristen Kissack
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Pittsburgh Practice Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch No. 4 Illinois (22-9) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (27-7)

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. CT

TV Channel: TNT

Online Streaming: NCAA.com

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -8.5, O/U 136

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2021-22 Record: 22-9 (15-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Chattanooga Mocs

Head Coach: Lamont Paris

2021-22 Regular Season Record: 27-7 (14-4 Southern)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

  • Illinois trails the all-time series 0-2