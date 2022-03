SHG wins on buzzer-beater in IHSA’s return to Champaign

IHSA State Finals basketball made its long-awaited return to Champaign this weekend in thrilling fashion.

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the 3A final on a buzzer-beater in double-overtime, and the play made some national headlines.

ESPN SPORTSCENTER TOP 10 pic.twitter.com/CcnMaAsE1u — Sacred Heart-Griffin (@SHGCyclones) March 13, 2022

Boy, it’s nice to see the Fighting Illini logo in this light after the state finals took a few decades away from the CU.

Here are some of TCR staff photographer Evan McClintock’s photos from the game inside State Farm Center.