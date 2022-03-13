How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Show Time: 5 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: NCAA.com March Madness Live

Can I bet on the Tournament?

Of course!

To check betting lines for the NCAA Tournament check out DraftKings.

When does the NCAA Tournament begin?

Good question!

First Four: March 15-16

Round of 64: March 17-18

Round of 32: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

National Championship: April 4

What happened last time?

Ummmmmm, we don’t like to talk about that with the Illini, but here you go.

March 21, 2021: Loyola (Chicago) 71, Illinois 58

Not to be.

The Illini were in search of their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 and were winners of 15 of their last 16, but they were no match for Loyola Chicago on Sunday. The No. 8 seed Ramblers controlled the contest from start to finish, stymying each and every Illinois comeback attempt to win 71-58 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

For 40 minutes, the Ramblers looked like a team that had been there before. They had, of course, reaching the Final Four just a few seasons ago. One can see what made Porter Moser’s program successful the last time it made the NCAA Tournament. The Ramblers play exceptional off-ball defense, disrupt passing lanes, and they held National Player of the Year Ayo Dosunmu virtually silent all day.