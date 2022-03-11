How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 16 Illinois (22-8) vs. Indiana (19-12)

Game Time: 10:30 a.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5, O/U 136.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Indiana Hoosiers

Interim Head Coach: Mike Woodson

2020-21 Record: 12-15 (7-12 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois trails the all-time series 93-91

Illinois has won the last 4 meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 5, 2022: Illinois 74, Indiana 57

“Hell Yeah,” shouted Brad Underwood in the Illinois locker room after its 13-point win over No. 11 Wisconsin to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Next up: going to Assembly Hall to take on Indiana in one of the hardest places to play in the country.

There were plenty of fouls and the crowd was raucous, but Illinois rode a strong second half to its eighth conference road win in its last nine tries, beating Indiana 74-57 on Saturday. It’s the Illini’s largest margin of victory in Bloomington in nearly 60 years.