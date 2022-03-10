‘Let’s be leaders’: Whitman condemns fan behavior in open letter

After a pair of alleged incidents involving fan behavior during the final months of the 2021-22 basketball season, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman opened up Thursday afternoon and said such behavior “will not be tolerated.”

In the letter, Whitman referenced an incident involving fans making targeted remarks at Ohio State’s EJ Liddell and Iowa’s Kris Murray.

“On behalf of our university and all of us directly connected to our athletic program, to those who have been the targets of such vile rhetoric, I offer my most heartfelt apology,” Whitman wrote. “As an alumnus, letterwinner, and now the athletic director, I am disappointed and embarrassed by our behavior. We must be better. And we will be.”

Whitman went on to say he understands that part of having a home-field advantage in college sports is the ability to make the opponent “uncomfortable,” but fans should not “make it hurt.”

“Good sportsmanship requires it. Human decency and mutual respect define it,” he said. “And this season, some number of Fighting Illini fans regularly crossed it. We become what we are willing to tolerate. And we cannot tolerate this.”

Whitman said changes could be made ahead of the fall season for football and basketball, including new sanctions or loss of privileges for failure to conduct oneself in a manner “befitting this university and fan base.”

You can read Whitman’s letter in its entirety below.