How to Watch Illinois at Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (17-5) vs. Purdue (20-3)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: PUR -6, O/U 148

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Purdue Boilermakers

Head Coach: Matt Painter (17th season)

2020 Record: 18-10 (13-6 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Purdue leads the all-time series 103-90

Illinois has won 3 of the past 4 meetings.

What happened last time?

Jan. 17, 2022: Purdue 96, Illinois 88 (2OT)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Welcome back, Andre Curbelo.

It took two overtimes, but Illinois’ comeback fell just short on Monday afternoon as Purdue handed the Illini their first conference loss of the season in a thrilling 96-88 matinee at State Farm Center.

Despite late heroics from the sophomore guard to force the first and second overtimes, the Boilermakers were too much for the Illini in the second overtime period.