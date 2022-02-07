Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Player of the Week

Kofi Cockburn has been a nearly-unstoppable force for the Fighting Illini, and the league recognized Kofi as the Big Ten Player of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6. It’s Kofi’s third POTW award so far this season, also being honored on Dec. 27 and Jan. 10:

The seven-footer boosted his Big Ten and National Player of the Year credentials, averaging 27 points, 68.8% shooting and 10 rebounds for in a pair of Illinois victories:

37 points (16-of-19 FG), 12 rebounds, block in 80-67 win versus Wisconsin (Feb. 2)

17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, block in 74-57 win @ Indiana (Feb. 5)

Cockburn’s 37-point effort was the second-best of his career, and his 16 made shots were the most by any player against a ranked team this season. He’s also the only player in Division I averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds per game.

13th-ranked Illinois will likely need another monster performance from Kofi this week as the Fighting Illini (17-5; 10-2 B1G) head to West Lafayette to challenge the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (20-3; 9-3 B1G) Tuesday night.