How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (16-5) at Indiana (16-5)
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: All Illinois Basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: EVEN, O/U 137.5
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Indiana Hoosiers
Head Coach: Mike Woodson (1st season)
2020-21 Record: 12-15 (7-12 Big Ten)
What’s This Series Like?
- Indiana leads the all-time series, 93-90
- Illinois has won the last three meetings
What happened last time?
Feb. 2, 2021: Illinois 75, Indiana 71 (OT)
No. 12 Illinois survives in Bloomington as Dosunmu fouls out
Ayo Dosunmu usually steps up for Illinois when the Illini need a guy.
But on Tuesday night, with Dosunmu fouling out for the first time in his career, Illinois needed a different guy.
Without their superstar, the Illini found answers from Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo down the stretch to hang on for a 75-71 win over Indiana in overtime in a game that started at 9:05 p.m. ET and ended almost at midnight. The victory snaps Illinois’ seven-game losing streak in Bloomington.
