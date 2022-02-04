How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (16-5) at Indiana (16-5)

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson (1st season)

2020-21 Record: 12-15 (7-12 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Indiana leads the all-time series, 93-90

Illinois has won the last three meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 2, 2021: Illinois 75, Indiana 71 (OT)

No. 12 Illinois survives in Bloomington as Dosunmu fouls out

Ayo Dosunmu usually steps up for Illinois when the Illini need a guy.

But on Tuesday night, with Dosunmu fouling out for the first time in his career, Illinois needed a different guy.

Without their superstar, the Illini found answers from Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo down the stretch to hang on for a 75-71 win over Indiana in overtime in a game that started at 9:05 p.m. ET and ended almost at midnight. The victory snaps Illinois’ seven-game losing streak in Bloomington.