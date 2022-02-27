How to Watch Illinois at Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 15 Illinois (19-8) at Michigan (15-11)
Game Time: 1 p.m.
TV Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: CBSSports.com
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Michigan Wolverines
Interim Head Coach: Phil Martelli
2020-21 Record: 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois leads the all-time series 91-85
- Illinois has won the last 4 meetings
What happened last time?
Jan. 14, 2022; Illinois 68, Michigan 53
There’s gritty Big Ten games, and then there’s whatever that was at State Farm Center on Friday night.
The result of neither team finding an offensive rhythm? A combined 44-of-107 from the field and 7-of-30 from deep, but it was the Illini that edged out the Wolverines in Champaign, 68-53.
