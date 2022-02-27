How to Watch Illinois at Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 15 Illinois (19-8) at Michigan (15-11)

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: CBSSports.com

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Michigan Wolverines

Interim Head Coach: Phil Martelli

2020-21 Record: 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 91-85

Illinois has won the last 4 meetings

What happened last time?

Jan. 14, 2022; Illinois 68, Michigan 53

There’s gritty Big Ten games, and then there’s whatever that was at State Farm Center on Friday night.

The result of neither team finding an offensive rhythm? A combined 44-of-107 from the field and 7-of-30 from deep, but it was the Illini that edged out the Wolverines in Champaign, 68-53.