How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (19-7) vs. Ohio State (17-7)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -6, O/U 140.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 21-10 (12-8 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series 109-80

Illinois has won the last 2 meetings

What happened last time?

March 14, 2021: Illinois 91, Ohio State 88

The business is starting to get finished.

For the first time in 16 years, the Illini have won the Big Ten tournament. The clincher? A classic: a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State in overtime to claim just the third conference tournament title in program history.

And, boy, was it a hard-fought game, that needed overtime to settle. To no surprise, the game was iced by a pair of Ayo Dosunmu free throws in OT.