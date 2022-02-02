How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (15-5) vs. Wisconsin (17-3)
Game Time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO
Radio: All Illinois Basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 140
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Wisconsin Badgers
Head Coach: Greg Gard (6th season)
2020-21 Record: 18-13 (10-10 Big Ten)
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois leads the all-time series, 114-88
- Illinois has won the last three meetings
What happened last time?
Feb. 27, 2021: Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69
Without Dosunmu, No. 5 Illinois survives late scare at No. 23 Wisconsin
No Dosunmu, no problem.
The Illini were without their All-American for the second straight game and still picked up their second consecutive victory. Illinois (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) put on a defensive clinic for 37 minutes, holding the Wisconsin Badgers (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten) to just 34.8% shooting for the afternoon as the Illini escaped with the victory, 74-69, at the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon in Madison, Wisc.