How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (15-5) vs. Wisconsin (17-3)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois Basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 140

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)

2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Head Coach: Greg Gard (6th season)

2020-21 Record: 18-13 (10-10 Big Ten)

What’s This Series Like?

Illinois leads the all-time series, 114-88

Illinois has won the last three meetings

What happened last time?

Feb. 27, 2021: Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

Without Dosunmu, No. 5 Illinois survives late scare at No. 23 Wisconsin

No Dosunmu, no problem.

The Illini were without their All-American for the second straight game and still picked up their second consecutive victory. Illinois (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) put on a defensive clinic for 37 minutes, holding the Wisconsin Badgers (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten) to just 34.8% shooting for the afternoon as the Illini escaped with the victory, 74-69, at the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon in Madison, Wisc.