Cockburn, Grandison’s season-high leads Illinois past Michigan State

Illinois’ performance last time out against Rutgers had some fans calling for a shakeup to the lineup and even Head Coach Brad Underwood vehemently voicing his displeasure with his team’s effort and energy.

But the Illini got a major contribution Saturday from Jacob Grandison in the form of 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep that helped lead them past No. 19 Michigan State, 79-74, in East Lansing.

Underwood’s squad clearly received his message loud and clear. Illinois-Michigan State matchups are already known for being quite physical, and the Illini were the aggressor from the get-go.

They were aggressive on the boards on both ends of the floor. But more importantly, the defense came ready to play, limiting the Spartans to just 31% shooting from the field in the first half and only converting a quarter of their three-point attempts.

Illinois mounted a double-digit lead early on in the first period that it nursed much of the game. The Spartans cut their deficit to eight or nine points multiple times in the second period, but the Illini, specifically Grandison and Kofi Cockburn (27 points, 9 rebounds), always had an answer.

With just over two minutes to play, the Spartans cut the lead to two points with a 13-2 run. They hit eight shots in a row to make it a contest, but the Illini rolled with their punches. Trent Frazier hit just three shots on the day, but none was bigger than his dagger to push Illinois’ lead to five, as the Illini escaped, 79-74.

STAT STUFFERS

Jacob Grandison (ILL): 24 PTS, 6-10 3FG, 5 REB, 5 AST

Kofi Cockburn (ILL): 27 PTS, 10-15 FG, 9 REB, 7-9 FT

Tyson Walker (MSU): 26 PTS, 10-12 FG, 5 AST

AJ Hoggard (MSU): 15 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST

SOUND SMART

With Trent Frazier’s three to make the game 62-46, he has officially passed Dee Brown for No. 2 on the all-time threes list.



Frazier and Cory Bradford (327) are the only players in #Illini history with 300 threes made. — The Schmack Guy (@Ant_Pasquale3) February 19, 2022

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Amazing!

Don’t want to meet Coleman at the rim.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Presented without context.

Just got to East Lansing, first stop is the Pizza Hut. Can not confirm or deny there will be a fight in the parking lot but it does exist…not quite the same vibe as the McPherson, Kansas location @CoachUnderwood pic.twitter.com/blRUS50dqt — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 19, 2022

WHO’S NEXT

Illinois’ tough stretch continues on Thursday.

The Illini are in for another top-20 showdown when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s another game with significant Big Ten title implications.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on FS1.