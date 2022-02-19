How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (18-7) at Michigan State (18-7)
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Michigan State Spartans
Head Coach: Tom Izzo (27th season)
2020-21 Record: 15-13 (9-11 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What’s This Series Like?
- MSU leads the all-time series 64-61
- Illinois has lost 3 of the last 4 meetings
What happened last time?
Jan. 25, 2022: Illinois 56, MSU 55
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No Kofi. No Curbelo. But the Illini found a way.
No. 24 Illinois was without Kofi Cockburn (concussion protocol) and Andre Curbelo (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) but still found a way to move back atop the Big Ten standings with a thrilling 56-55 win over No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
While the shorthanded Illini played most of the night well ahead of the Spartans, Michigan State had a chance to tie the game near the final buzzer when Malik Hall was sent to the line for a pair of free throws.