Illinois Football sets Spring Game date

The first (err, second) chance for fans to get a look at new OC Barry Lunney Jr.

By Tristen Kissack
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Football season is just around the corner!

The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game will take place Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The scrimmage will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and is free to the public to attend.

Illinois enters its second season under head coach Bret Bielema with a bunch of new faces entering the program. It will also be the first chance for fans to get a look at new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Lunney came over from UTSA after beating the Illini in Champaign last season, 37-30. He served on Bielema’s staff at Arkansas as a tight ends coach before making the jump over to UTSA a few years ago.

