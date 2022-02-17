Illinois updating mask, vaccine guidelines for university-sponsored events

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois is updating its mask and vaccine protocols for university-sponsored events.

Beginning Feb. 28, the campus will drop the mask mandate, except in instructional spaces. People attending university-sponsored events will also no longer need to be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test prior to entering.

The change will include men’s basketball games scheduled for March 3 and March 6.

Illinois began requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test at the start of the calendar year. Cases around the state — and across the country — are dropping in recent weeks after the spread of the Omicron variant.