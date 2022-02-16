How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (18-6) at Rutgers (15-9)
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (5th season)
2020-21 Record: 24-7 (16-4 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell (6th season)
2020-21 Record: 16-12 (10-10 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
What’s This Series Like?
- Illinois leads the all-time series 10-3
- Illinois has won the last 2 meetings.
What happened last time?
Dec. 3, 2021: Illinois 86, Rutgers 51
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — If the Illini want to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten, they need to play like they did on Friday.
After falling out of the top-25, Illinois has responded with its two best games of the season. The latest? An 86-51 drubbing of Rutgers to open up Big Ten play Friday Night at State Farm Center.
